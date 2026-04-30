The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today held protests across Faridkot and Moga districts, targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the worsening power crisis in Punjab. Party leaders and workers gathered in large numbers to protest against long power cuts, which they claim have crippled both the agricultural and industrial sectors.

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In Faridkot, the protest was led by SAD vice-president Parambans Singh Romana. Addressing the gathering outside the Powercom office, Romana accused the state government of administrative incompetence and poor planning. He stated that the electricity crisis has reached an alarming level, with urban and rural areas facing unscheduled outages for several hours daily.

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​"The AAP government's flawed policies are directly responsible for this mess. Not only are the common people suffering in this heat, but the industries are also on the verge of shutting down due to the lack of consistent power supply. The government has failed to make timely power purchase agreements, leaving the state in the dark," Romana remarked.

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Simultaneously, in Moga, SAD leaders lashed out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging that the government is more focused on political optics than addressing the basic needs of Punjabis.

​During the Moga protest, Tirath Singh Malha, core committee member, highlighted the plight of farmers and small-scale industrialists who are facing heavy financial losses. He warned that if the power supply is not regularised immediately, the Akali Dal would intensify its agitation across the state.

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"Punjab, which was once power-surplus under the SAD regime, is now begging for electricity because this government lacks a vision for infrastructure and development," he said.

​The protests saw SAD workers raising slogans against the state government and submitting memorandums to the district authorities and Powercom officials. The party has vowed to continue its 'Punjab Bachao' (Save Punjab) movement, citing the power crisis as a major failure of the current administration.