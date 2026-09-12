Akali Dal to hold protest on Sept 14

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday met Lakhwinder Singh, son of Dalit labourer Gulzar Singh, who died by suicide after allegedly facing harassment, and assured the bereaved family of support until justice is achieved.

He said the Akali Dal would launch a statewide protest on September 14 to demand an FIR against Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and speedy justice for Gulzar.

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Badal accused the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann- led government of denying dignity to Gulzar in death.

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He alleged that the police forcibly carried out his cremation without obtaining consent from the aggrieved family and didn’t let his dear ones perform the last rites and traditional rituals.