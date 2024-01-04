Akali Dal to hold ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today called for trade ties with Pakistan while announcing that it would hold a ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ to save the state from the dwindling federal structure of the country, weakening of regional parties and from the ‘misgovernance’ of the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government.

The party’s core-committee that met today also opened its doors to all rebels and ‘expelled’ Akali leaders to return and work for re-strengthening the Akali Dal.

Daljeet Singh Cheema, spokesperson, SAD, said the SGPC was examining the report regarding the extra-judicial killing of Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke. SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami had already consulted legal experts and would take action, he said.

