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Home / Punjab / Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) announces 28 new district presidents

Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) announces 28 new district presidents

Appointments follow dissolution of organisational structure and suspension of principal drafting committee; party aims to establish ‘Sarkar-e-Khalsa’ in 2027

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:41 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Nearly a fortnight after dissolving its organisational structure and suspending the principal drafting committee, the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) on Tuesday released a list of 28 newly appointed district presidents to strengthen the party’s organisational structure.

The list, issued by the party headquarters, names leaders dedicated to the party as district presidents.

The appointments have been made by the party’s senior leadership following suggestions received from party workers at various levels, from blocks to districts, over the past few days, the statement said.

The statement further said the party’s senior leadership had made the appointments unanimously to ensure the smooth implementation of the party’s policies and programmes and to take them to the people.

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The leadership said the party aimed to establish a ‘Sarkar-e-Khalsa’ (Khalsa government) in 2027 to ensure proper representation of the Panth and Punjab and provide adequate employment opportunities to all sections of society, including farmers, labourers, shopkeepers, traders, MGNREGA workers, government employees and youth.

The controversy erupted recently after the organisational structure of the political group, which is fighting a legal battle for registration, was dissolved.

In a six-page letter submitted to working president Tarsem Singh on October 20, the committee raised serious questions about the party’s functioning and alleged activities of four individuals.

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It flagged alleged interference in party appointments by a government employee holding a high position, the provision of new Innova vehicles to office-bearers, and alleged links of certain individuals with the government and intelligence agencies.

List of newly appointed district presidents

Sr No.NameDistrict
1Amandeep Singh DaduanaAmritsar Urban
2Jaskaran Singh RiarAmritsar Rural
3Pargat Singh VirkBathinda
4Pavittar SinghFatehgarh Sahib
5Nachhattar Singh Dabri KhanaFaridkot
6Mahinder Singh BajwaJalandhar
7Harjit Singh BhundarMansa
8Harjit SinghBarnala
9Sukhbir Singh BalberaPatiala
10Avtar Singh KahangarhSangrur
11Jagdev Singh ChaudaMalerkotla
12Partap SinghFazilka
13Umrao SinghPathankot
14Chamkaur Singh DhunTarn Taran Sahib
15Jagdeep Singh BhullarFerozepur
16Jaswinder Singh BadalSri Muktsar Sahib
17Rashpal SinghKapurthala
18Kuldeep Singh SarsiniMohali
19Manjinder Singh BalGurdaspur Rural
20Gurpreet SinghGurdaspur
21Amandeep Singh HasanpurLudhiana Rural
22Rohit KhullarLudhiana Urban-1
23Karamjit SinghMoga
24Advocate Sarabjit SinghRopar
25Mandeep SinghHoshiarpur Urban
26Manjinder Singh RaraHoshiarpur Rural
27Amandeep Singh KhalsaMoga Urban
28Gurpreet Singh PrinceLudhiana Urban-2
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