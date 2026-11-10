Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) announces 28 new district presidents
Appointments follow dissolution of organisational structure and suspension of principal drafting committee; party aims to establish ‘Sarkar-e-Khalsa’ in 2027
Nearly a fortnight after dissolving its organisational structure and suspending the principal drafting committee, the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) on Tuesday released a list of 28 newly appointed district presidents to strengthen the party’s organisational structure.
The list, issued by the party headquarters, names leaders dedicated to the party as district presidents.
The appointments have been made by the party’s senior leadership following suggestions received from party workers at various levels, from blocks to districts, over the past few days, the statement said.
The statement further said the party’s senior leadership had made the appointments unanimously to ensure the smooth implementation of the party’s policies and programmes and to take them to the people.
The leadership said the party aimed to establish a ‘Sarkar-e-Khalsa’ (Khalsa government) in 2027 to ensure proper representation of the Panth and Punjab and provide adequate employment opportunities to all sections of society, including farmers, labourers, shopkeepers, traders, MGNREGA workers, government employees and youth.
The controversy erupted recently after the organisational structure of the political group, which is fighting a legal battle for registration, was dissolved.
In a six-page letter submitted to working president Tarsem Singh on October 20, the committee raised serious questions about the party’s functioning and alleged activities of four individuals.
It flagged alleged interference in party appointments by a government employee holding a high position, the provision of new Innova vehicles to office-bearers, and alleged links of certain individuals with the government and intelligence agencies.
List of newly appointed district presidents
|Sr No.
|Name
|District
|1
|Amandeep Singh Daduana
|Amritsar Urban
|2
|Jaskaran Singh Riar
|Amritsar Rural
|3
|Pargat Singh Virk
|Bathinda
|4
|Pavittar Singh
|Fatehgarh Sahib
|5
|Nachhattar Singh Dabri Khana
|Faridkot
|6
|Mahinder Singh Bajwa
|Jalandhar
|7
|Harjit Singh Bhundar
|Mansa
|8
|Harjit Singh
|Barnala
|9
|Sukhbir Singh Balbera
|Patiala
|10
|Avtar Singh Kahangarh
|Sangrur
|11
|Jagdev Singh Chauda
|Malerkotla
|12
|Partap Singh
|Fazilka
|13
|Umrao Singh
|Pathankot
|14
|Chamkaur Singh Dhun
|Tarn Taran Sahib
|15
|Jagdeep Singh Bhullar
|Ferozepur
|16
|Jaswinder Singh Badal
|Sri Muktsar Sahib
|17
|Rashpal Singh
|Kapurthala
|18
|Kuldeep Singh Sarsini
|Mohali
|19
|Manjinder Singh Bal
|Gurdaspur Rural
|20
|Gurpreet Singh
|Gurdaspur
|21
|Amandeep Singh Hasanpur
|Ludhiana Rural
|22
|Rohit Khullar
|Ludhiana Urban-1
|23
|Karamjit Singh
|Moga
|24
|Advocate Sarabjit Singh
|Ropar
|25
|Mandeep Singh
|Hoshiarpur Urban
|26
|Manjinder Singh Rara
|Hoshiarpur Rural
|27
|Amandeep Singh Khalsa
|Moga Urban
|28
|Gurpreet Singh Prince
|Ludhiana Urban-2