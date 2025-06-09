DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Punjab / Akali factions should unite: Jakhar

Akali factions should unite: Jakhar

Says strong regional outfit needed to keep ‘radicals at bay’
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:10 AM Jun 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar.
Advertisement

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Sunday said all Akali factions should bury their differences and unite as a strong Panthic party was needed for the welfare of the state.

Advertisement

He said a strong regional outfit was needed to keep “radicals at bay”.

Jakhar made the comment while speaking during the prayers for veteran Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who died recently.

Advertisement

He later posted a remark on his X account, saying, “A strong Panthic party is not only a necessity for the Panth, the community and Punjab, but also for the nation. All Akali factions should set aside their egos and unite for the community’s interests… This would be a tribute to Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.”

Earlier too, Jakhar had said that it was needed to “safeguard” the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Advertisement

The fresh remarks have come as the SAD is trying to recover its lost ground in the state, especially after a section of party leaders sought a leadership change.

An Akal Takht decree on December 2 had ordered the SAD to launch a membership drive under the supervision of a Takht-formed panel.

The panel formed by the temporal seat included rebel Akali leaders, who had launched a movement — Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar — seeking leadership change and reforms in the party.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts