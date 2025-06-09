Akali factions should unite: Jakhar

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Sunday said all Akali factions should bury their differences and unite as a strong Panthic party was needed for the welfare of the state.

He said a strong regional outfit was needed to keep “radicals at bay”.

Jakhar made the comment while speaking during the prayers for veteran Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who died recently.

He later posted a remark on his X account, saying, “A strong Panthic party is not only a necessity for the Panth, the community and Punjab, but also for the nation. All Akali factions should set aside their egos and unite for the community’s interests… This would be a tribute to Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.”

Earlier too, Jakhar had said that it was needed to “safeguard” the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

The fresh remarks have come as the SAD is trying to recover its lost ground in the state, especially after a section of party leaders sought a leadership change.

An Akal Takht decree on December 2 had ordered the SAD to launch a membership drive under the supervision of a Takht-formed panel.

The panel formed by the temporal seat included rebel Akali leaders, who had launched a movement — Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar — seeking leadership change and reforms in the party.