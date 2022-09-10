Akali leader Avtar Singh Hit dies of cardiac arrest at his New Delhi house

Kulwinder Sandhu
Moga, September 10
Senior Akali leader and president of Takht Sri Patna Sahib Gurdwara Management Board Avtar Singh Hit died at his New Delhi house on Saturday morning.
He suffered a cardiac arrest while reading the newspaper and collapsed.
Hit was associated with the SAD for long.
SAD president Sukhbir Badal tweeted, "Saddened to learn about the demise of senior Akali leader & President, Takht Sri Harmandir Ji Patna Sahib Management Committee Jathedar Avtar Singh Hit Ji. On behalf of SAD, I send my condolences to his family. Hit sahab will be remembered for his contributions to the panth & party."
He was also active in Sikh politics of Delhi and was the former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.
