Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura passes away at 85 in PGI

Amritsar, December 13
Four-time MLA and one-time Lok Sabha member, veteran Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura passed away at PGI, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. He was undergoing treatment for liver and kidney disease.
A native of Brahmpura village in Tarn Taran district, the 85-year old was dubbed as ‘Majhe da Jarnail’ during the prime of his political career, which he lost to Bikram Singh Majithia after his rise in the party and state politics.
Born in Singapore on November 8, 1937, Singh started his political career from the grassroots and was elected sarpanch of Brahmpura village in 1961, even before he had turned 25.
After his fallout with the party leadership, he left the Shiromani Akali Dal in 2018.
On his demise, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “The passing away of Ranjit Singh Brahmpura has created a void that will be hard to fill.” Bibi Jagir Kaur and Bikram Singh Majitha also expressed condolences.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “The Sikh politics has suffered a big loss. Brahmpura always strived for the rights of the Khalsa Panth and the state.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...