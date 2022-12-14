Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura passes away at 85 in PGI

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 13

Four-time MLA and one-time Lok Sabha member, veteran Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura passed away at PGI, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. He was undergoing treatment for liver and kidney disease.

A native of Brahmpura village in Tarn Taran district, the 85-year old was dubbed as ‘Majhe da Jarnail’ during the prime of his political career, which he lost to Bikram Singh Majithia after his rise in the party and state politics.

Born in Singapore on November 8, 1937, Singh started his political career from the grassroots and was elected sarpanch of Brahmpura village in 1961, even before he had turned 25.

After his fallout with the party leadership, he left the Shiromani Akali Dal in 2018.

On his demise, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “The passing away of Ranjit Singh Brahmpura has created a void that will be hard to fill.” Bibi Jagir Kaur and Bikram Singh Majitha also expressed condolences.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “The Sikh politics has suffered a big loss. Brahmpura always strived for the rights of the Khalsa Panth and the state.”