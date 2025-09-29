DT
Akali leader's wife booked for 'fake' Aadhaar

Akali leader’s wife booked for ‘fake’ Aadhaar

Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 06:59 AM Sep 29, 2025 IST
Cops at the City-2 police station in Mansa have registered a case against the wife of a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader for allegedly tampering with government documents by making a “fake” Aadhaar card and using it to get a fake voter ID.

The complaint was filed by the Electoral Registration Officer. The police have booked Sukhbir Kaur, wife of Nirvair Singh Burj Hari, senior vice-president of SAD, Mansa. According to the police, Sukhbir Kaur prepared a fake Aadhaar card, tampered with government records, and got her name added to the voter list of the Mansa Assembly constituency, while she lives abroad.

On receiving the complaint, Mansa DSP Boota Singh Gill, acting on an inquiry sent by the SDM, recommended the registration of a case against Sukhbir Kaur for making the voter ID through fraudulent means.

