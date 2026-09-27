Akali rivalry takes centre stage at Chhapar Mela

Political conferences returned to the historic Chhapar Mela on Saturday after a gap since 2019, with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Akali Dal Waris Punjab De holding separate gatherings and mobilising supporters from across the region.

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The two conferences, held ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, brought a strong political presence to the traditional religious and cultural fair. The AAP, Congress and BJP did not organise political conferences at the event.

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Addressing the SAD gathering, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal targeted Waris Punjab De leaders, including Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, accusing them of joining hands with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and dividing the Panthic vote. He also alleged that the AAP government had indirectly helped the rival gathering by not holding its own conference.

Badal further targeted the state government over alleged illegal sand mining and sought an independent probe. He said those found involved in illegal activities would face action if the SAD returned to power.

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He also announced several proposed measures, including filling three lakh vacant government posts within one year of forming the government. He said recruitment rules allowing outsiders to apply would be reversed and government jobs would be reserved for Punjabis. Other announcements included a proposed Rs 10 lakh interest-free loan for youth entrepreneurs, Rs 1 lakh Shagun assistance, a Rs 3,100 monthly old-age pension and 50 kg of wheat under the Atta-Dal scheme.

At the Waris Punjab De conference, Ayali focused on agriculture, employment, industry, drugs and rural development. Rejecting the Gujarat and Delhi models, he advocated a Punjab-specific development model inspired by the governance associated with Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Ayali called for clear policies on MSP, farm costs, agricultural debt and crop diversification. He also proposed a long-term industrial vision document prepared in consultation with industry experts.

The party leadership additionally raised the issue of SGPC elections and sought greater transparency and accountability in Sikh institutions. Other speakers highlighted employment, water rights, agriculture, economic resources and opportunities for Punjab’s youth.