Akali-turned-Congress leader from Mukerian, Sarbjot Singh Sabi, joins AAP

Akali-turned-Congress leader Sarbjot Singh Sabi from Mukerian, who joined the Congress last year, is set to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

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In June 2025, Sabi had joined Congress in the presence of Punjab Affairs In-charge Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Chief Amrinder Raj Warring and CLP Leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

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Sabi, 47, had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Assembly elections from Mukerian constituency, bagging nearly 30,000 votes.

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Sabi had joined the SAD when he was young, and was appointed as the Circle President of the party at 22 years of age.

Sabi then went on to become the Hoshiarpur district President and Doaba Zonal President. Moreover, Sabi remained the Chairman of the Hoshiarpur Zila Parishad.

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According to sources, Sabi was once a close associate of senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

In the recent past, some of the Akali leaders joined the AAP, including Guriqbal Singh Mahal, SAD’s former unsuccessful Qadian Assembly candidate, made the switch last month.

Another Akali leader Darshan Singh Shivalik, also a former MLA, quit the Badal-led party to join Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (WPD) and has now joined the AAP.

On Wednesday, former SAD MLA from Patran, Varinder Kaur Loomba, and her husband, Karan Singh DTO, joined the AAP.