Akali unity push: Sikandar Maluka asks factions to bury differences ahead of Punjab polls

After senior leader of the breakaway faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal, SAD (Puran Surjit), Gurpartap Singh Wadala, confirmed that talks are ongoing with the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD to resolve differences, former Cabinet minister Sikandar Singh Maluka has also urged the Panthic faction to end their disagreements.

Maluka said factionalism and internal divisions among regional Sikh groups could dilute their collective political and religious influence in Punjab.

Advertisement

He said that if the Panthic groups remain divided, it would lead to a split in votes and help other parties win the Assembly elections slated for next year.

Advertisement

Sources said Maluka is stressing the need for unity as the SAD is finding it tough to negotiate seat-sharing with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and risks losing the opportunity to play the role of the “big brother” in the alliance ahead of the elections.

Wadala had earlier admitted that talks are underway for an alliance with the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD and the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), led by Amritpal Singh. “However, the problem is that some leaders have to sacrifice individual goals and work for the progress of the Sikh Panth,” he said.

Advertisement

“We asked Sukhbir Badal earlier also, and we reiterate now, that he has to leave the post of party president and let someone else chosen by the Panth run the party. He can still be a candidate for the CM's post if all parties agree on it after the elections. We don't have any problem with that.

“We have told Waris Punjab De also that they can claim the CM's post, but only after the elections. They wanted us to declare the CM face earlier,” said Wadala.

The SAD had expelled Maluka in 2024 for anti-party activities, and in June 2025, he was reinducted into the party.

Maluka, along with other Akali Dal leaders, had revolted against Badal and demanded that he step down as party chief after the drubbing in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the Akali Dal managed to win just one, with Badal's wife and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal retaining the Bathinda constituency.