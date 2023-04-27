Akalis, BJP suspend Jalandhar bypoll campaign

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 26

The campaigning for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll got slowed down here today.

While the campaigining for SAD-BSP candidate Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi and BJP candidate Inder Iqbal Atwal came to a complete halt, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party kept it low key.

All SAD-BSP leaders had left for Chandigarh after hearing the news. Candidate Dr Sukhi remained present at the party office in Chandigarh this morning.

Similarly, the BJP had also announced it last evening that all rallies and programmes for Wednesday would remain suspended.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sushil Rinku also cancelled his roadshow that was scheduled in Kartarpur. “Since there is beating of drums and a lot of sound work involved in roadshows, we chose to cancel it. We only organised small meetings at some locations as our alternative plan”, said a party leader.