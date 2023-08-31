Akalis demand relief for those affected by floods

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, August 30

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take necessary steps to release Rs 10,000-crore compensation to farmers, labourers and people who have suffered damage to their properties and crops in the floods which ravaged the state last month.

The SAD chief today visited Mander Kalan residence of farmer Pritam Singh, who died during a police-farmers clash in Longowal on August 21.

He said, “All police officials responsible for the death of Pritam Singh should be charged with murder. AAP is using brutal means to suppress democratic agitations, including those of farmers and youth.” Badal said the CM had bragged that he had Rs 9,600 crore under the disaster relief fund. “But the CM only realised it later that he had not fulfilled the criteria to use the funds,” he said.

When questioned about “overtures” from the INDIA bloc, he said, “We have a lot of options open before us. We will do what is best suited for Punjab and Punjabis.”

