Akalis move High Court over panchayats' dissolution

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 29

General secretary of the Shiromani Akali Dal Gurjeet Singh Talwandi today moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the notification issued on August 10 whereby all gram panchayats in the state were dissolved.

Among other things, the petitioner contended that the gram panchayat were illegally dissolved by exercising power under Section 29A of the Punjab Panchayati Raj Act, 1994. Directions were also sought for quashing letter/communication dated August 11 issued by the Controller, Panchayati Raj (Finance), Rural Development and Panchayat Department, where by all financial transactions with the gram panchayat had been suspended.

The petitioner claimed this was illegal. It was also against the law laid down by the high court in the case of Punjab Panchayati Union and other versus the State of Punjab.

The matter was placed before the Division Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Vikas Bahl today. It will come up for further consideration on August 31.

#Shiromani Akali Dal