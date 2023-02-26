 Akalis seek resignation of Punjab CM, DGP : The Tribune India

Akalis seek resignation of Punjab CM, DGP

‘AAP, radicals hand in glove’

While stating that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav have failed to act against those who attacked the Ajnala police station leaving six cops injured, former minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday sought their resignations.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 25

While stating that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav have failed to act against those who attacked the Ajnala police station leaving six cops injured, former minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday sought their resignations.

He also accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of playing ‘fixed match’ with radical elements for polarisation of votes. He was speaking to media after meeting injured SP Jugraj Singh at his residence.

Jugraj Singh was among the six cops who were injured in the clash between Amritsar rural police and supporters of radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh at Ajnala police station in a protest on Thursday against registration of FIR and arrest of his supporter Lovepreet Singh Toofan.

He said that DGP had failed to take action against the guilty of Ajnala police station attack and those involved in seriously injuring police personnel who were performing their duty. These radical elements were creating Hindu-Sikh divide with sole aim of polarisation of votes for benefit of ruling dispensation.

“For people (of Punjab), country, Punjab and Punjabiat were first priority than anything else and everyone was worried about situation turning ugly in Punjab,” he pointed out. While strongly condemning the incident he alleged holy Guru Granth Sahib was used as cover for attack on police station.

He alleged the incident was outcome of personal fight between two over comments on social media.

He demanded resignation of Chief Minister and DGP while adding that when the police station and police personnel were not safe in the state under the AAP government, what a common man could expect from the government. He alleged the government also failed to take action against those openly displaying more than 300 rounds of ammunition around their neck though a limit of 25 round is fixed per licence.

He raised a question mark on how the police handled the situation and how radical Sikh preacher reached along with his supporters at the police station after covering around 70 km distance.

Meanwhile, on Kotkapura challan, he said that it was prepared by Bhagwant Mann and not by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing constituted on the orders of Punjab and Haryana High Court. He added that it was nothing more than a political report.

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Hiring of Agniveers: Register online by March 15