Akalis' tightrope walk to regain vote bank

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, March 22

In an attempt to re-establish a connect with its lost vote bank among Sikhs, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has adopted the “sensitive” path of offering legal aid to persons booked under the National Security Act (NSA) during the ongoing crackdown on pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal.

Though the Akali leadership is insisting that they were offering help and solidarity only to the innocent who face years in jail due to draconian laws, the sudden decision to help such persons comes after the party stayed away from Amritpal and associates.

Its senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia had even claimed in a media interview after the Ajnala violence that if the SAD were in power, it would sort out Amritpal in 10 minutes. He had even criticised the police for “soft” action against Amritpal in Ajnala.

Stand for peace The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) stands for secular and peaceful India, but will not allow injustice against Sikhs... I assure all Punjabis that the Akalis will fight for the safety of every community, especially all minorities. —Sukhbir Badal on Twitter

However, the party has now announced a panel of advocates who would be available free of cost to provide legal aid to those held under the NSA.

Jagtar Singh, author of a book on Khalsitan movement and an expert on Akali politics, said the SAD adopted such stance on Sikh issues only when it was out of power. “Otherwise, they will act against radicals the way the present government is doing. The Akalis’ handling of the sacrilege incidents, while they were in power, is an example.”

Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal took to Twitter stressing that the party stands for secular and peaceful India, but will not allow injustice against Sikhs.

He tweeted: “Unity and integrity of India is non-negotiable. Shiromani Akali Dal strongly condemns divisive forces attempting to create communal disharmony and destabilise Punjab. Sikhs have always been in the forefront of making sacrifices for the nation. Attempts are being made to malign this brave community for garnering votes in the next elections. I assure all Punjabis that the Shiromani Akali Dal will fight for the safety of every community, especially all minorities. Repression and arrest of the innocent youth under the garb of crackdown must be stopped immediately to stop fear psychosis and unrest in Punjab.”

Party spokesperson Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema said the party fully supported the action against anti-social element, but it would not allow Sikhs to be booked under the stringent NSA or other laws for mere social media posts or just being seen with someone.