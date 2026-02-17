Akalis urge Punjab Governor to conduct probe into 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' event in Moga

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today slammed AAP for misusing government machinery during the “Yudh Nashian Virudh” event in Moga.

SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema condemned the manner in which the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police were made to “address” a political rally. He said this would result in the politicisation of the bureaucracy. He urged Governor Gulab Chand Kataria as well as the Election Commission to conduct an inquiry.

He alleged AAP was playing deceitful politics by linking its rally with the “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign.

Giani Harpreet Singh, president of SAD (Punar Surjit), a breakaway faction, said the DGP and the Chief Secretary allegedly violated the service rules by addressing the political rally.