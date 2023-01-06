Alarming spike in number of people buying, selling contraband, says HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 5

Contrary to the claims made by the state on the adoption of effective steps to deal with drug menace, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that there was an alarming spike in the number of people buying and selling contraband in the country, especially Punjab.

The HC also made it clear that the same was required to be controlled in an effective manner “so as to minimise the offence, if not to eradicate it”. Bringing to the fore the enormity of the problem, Justice Namit Kumar asserted the country had one of the largest number of youth — a factor to power economic growth. But an overwhelming majority of addicts were among these youth, resulting in an increase in crime and violence.

upsetting situation The increasing number of drug addicts has resulted into an upsetting situation. The role of operators behind the scene needs to be brought out as they are the actual offenders. —Justice Namit Kumar

“The increasing number of drug addicts has resulted into an upsetting situation. The role of operators, who are working from behind the scene, also needs to be brought out as they are the actual offenders…,” Justice Kumar said.

The assertions came during the hearing of a petition filed by an accused seeking the grant of anticipatory bail in an FIR registered on November 8, 2022, under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at City-II police station in Malerkotla. The petition was filed before the HC after the petitioner’s pre-arrest bail application was dismissed by the Sangrur Special Court Judge vide an order dated December 8, 2022.

In his detailed order, Justice Kumar also made it clear that the police was required to look into the source of the contraband and participation of others in cases involving commercial quantities. “Once, the allegations have been levelled against the petitioner with regard to selling of the intoxicating substance, which was recovered from the co-accused and falls in commercial quantity, the police have to unearth the total facts as to how the petitioner got the substance in his possession,” Justice Kumar asserted.

Turning down the plea, Justice Kumar asserted custodial interrogation of the petitioner was must and no ground was made out to grant the benefit of anticipatory bail to him.

