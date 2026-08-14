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Home / Punjab / Alert Maharashtra cop blunted 'kirpan' attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, suffered slash on palm

Alert Maharashtra cop blunted 'kirpan' attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, suffered slash on palm

The officer — inspector Santosh Kendre — attached to Maharashtra's Special Protection Unit (SPU), was part of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief's security detail

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PTI
Nanded (Maharashtra), Updated At : 05:09 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Timely intervention by an alert police officer blunted the impact of a 'kirpan' attack on former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal inside a gurdwara here, but the cop suffered a slash on his right palm while overpowering the assailant, officials said on Friday.

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The officer — inspector Santosh Kendre — attached to Maharashtra's Special Protection Unit (SPU), was part of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief's security detail, during his visit to the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat on the outskirts of Nanded city, where the incident occurred on Thursday.

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Jaspal Singh, a member of the Nihang order, attacked the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) inside the gurdwara. Following the attack, Badal underwent a surgery at a local hospital and was discharged on Friday afternoon.

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"Police inspector Santosh Kendre was part of Badal's security team. He sustained an injury on his hand. On seeing the man wielding a kirpan, Kendre pushed his hand forward, which reduced the intensity of the weapon's blow towards Badal," a police official said.

Despite bleeding from the wound, Kendre managed to move towards the attacker and disarmed him of his mobile phone, the official added.

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Along with Badal, Kendre was rushed to Yashosai Hospital.

A doctor at the hospital said Kendre suffered a two-inch-long wound on his right palm.

"He was administered eight to ten stitches. Fortunately, there is no injury to any nerve or muscle," the doctor said, adding that the inspector might be discharged on Friday.

Repeated attempts to contact timfor a statement were unsuccessful.

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