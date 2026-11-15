Algran bridge reopens after reconstruction, relief for 100 villages in Nangal area

After remaining closed to regular traffic for nearly three years, the reconstructed Algran bridge over the Swan river has finally been reopened to two-wheelers, bringing relief to residents of around 100 villages in the Nangal area.

The bridge connects the Nangal region with areas in Ropar and Hoshiarpur districts. It has been reopened to two-wheelers, while traffic for other vehicles is expected to be restored within a week, sources told The Tribune.

The reopening marks the end of a prolonged period of inconvenience for residents. People from the area distributed sweets at the bridge to celebrate its reopening.

The bridge was originally constructed in 2002-03 and is approximately 420 metres long. Structural damage was reported following heavy rainfall and flooding in July 2023. However, the damage was widely attributed to years of indiscriminate sand mining in the Swan riverbed, which had weakened the bridge’s foundations.

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An inspection report submitted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in August 2024 highlighted the extent of the damage. It stated that five foundation wells of the bridge had become exposed due to erosion of the material surrounding them, while one of its pillars had tilted. The gaps between expansion joints had widened at several places, and portions of the bridge slab had also settled.

The report also pointed out that significant erosion had taken place around four of the bridge’s 14 pillars.

It stated that the possibility of illegal mining in the area during 2021-24 could not be ruled out as the relevant data had not been provided to the inspection team.

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Following a safety audit, the authorities closed the bridge to vehicular traffic in December 2023 to prevent accidents.

The Punjab Government had prepared an estimate of Rs 17.56 crore for repairing the damaged bridge. The Public Works Department subsequently floated a tender worth Rs 17.56 crore in February 2025 for the restoration project. The work has now been completed.

The NGT had also expressed concern over the damage allegedly caused by illegal mining and the failure of authorities to take effective action against those responsible.

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In August this year, the NGT pulled up the Punjab Government over delays in the investigation into illegal mining around the bridge. It observed that the state authorities had failed to place sufficient material on record regarding the investigation and directed the government to submit a fresh progress report within four weeks.

With the permanent bridge closed, the authorities had constructed a temporary causeway across the Swan river to maintain connectivity between the villages and the main road network.

The temporary crossing was repeatedly washed away whenever the river witnessed heavy rainfall and flash floods, particularly during the monsoon and winter seasons.

For the people of the Nangal area, the bridge’s reopening is not merely the completion of an infrastructure project but the restoration of an important road link that had remained disrupted for years.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, who represents the area, said that with the reconstruction of the bridge, he had fulfilled the promise made to the people. He said the bridge had been reinforced to mitigate the impact of erosion caused by monsoon floods.