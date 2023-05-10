All behind singer’s murder will face action: Sukhbir

Chandigarh, May 9
SAD chief Sukhbir Badal on Tuesday said once elected, the SAD-BSP alliance government would probe the lapses, including withdrawal of security that led to the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.
He said, “CM Bhagwant Mann cannot escape responsibility for publicising the withdrawal of the security given to Moosewala which prompted an immediate attack on the singer.” “All those responsible for this, including the CM, his media adviser and police officials, who recommended withdrawal of the security cover, will be proceeded against as per the law, he said, adding that “a sinister campaign is afoot to close the case”.
