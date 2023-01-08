‘All courses do not make students eligible for PR’

It is important for India and Canada to keep talking, says Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma in a video-interview with Jupinderjit Singh.

THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW: Sanjay Kumar Verma, Indian High Commissioner to Canada

Excerpts:

There are reports that several private universities in Canada are fleecing Indian students. Can you please elaborate on it?

I must tell you that nearly 99 per cent Canadian institutions offer very high academic excellence and they are not dubious. In the past couple of years, we noticed that some of the colleges were operating beyond their mandate. Therefore, many of them were asked to shutdown. As a result, those Indian students, who had enrolled in these institutes, had to leave Canada. Many students were placed in other colleges and universities. However, some did suffer, due to the bankruptcy declared by the institutes. Moreover, students take decision on factually incorrect information provided by recruiting agents in India. Many visas had to be rejected. Those who came here, witnessed the ground reality.

Can we have a checklist for students to avoid being duped?

Falsified information is being spread by unscrupulous agents and recruiters in India. We have 2,30,000 students studying in Canada in reputed institutes. Only 10-12 colleges have given such a bad name to the entire process. Students must check institutes before applying in Canada. We do not have a checklist because we are a foreign representation in Canada. The checklist is something which is internal to Canada, and the Immigration, Refugees Citizenship Canada has highlighted this on their website. Students who come to Canada have to realise that not all the courses make them eligible for permanent residency.

There are reports that gangsters, pro-Khalistani elements and smugglers find a safe haven in Canada.

The Indian and Canadian governments keep on having discussions on issues which are of mutual concern. Investigating agencies of both the nations are also in touch. I will not get into the details.

It took 18 years for extradition in Jassi case. Is there a way to speed up things?

Both countries follow different sets of legal systems. Therefore, the first step is to understand the threshold of investigation. Once it’s done, only then the court of law will be able to take cognisance of it. If it fails the threshold, then unfortunately, there would be issues, which will delay the whole process.Thus, it is very important that the two sides talk to each other as often as possible and reduce the time-frame further.

What are the areas where Indians can contribute more in Canada?

Unless someone coming to Canada can add value to the existing ecosystem, that person will feel suffocated or the Canadians will not find him suitable for residency. Due to the shortage of qualified workers and labourers, the Canadian government has already announced immigration plan for next three years or what they call the residency route. In 2023, as many as 4,65,000 new residents will be admitted in Canada from all over the world and another half a million in 2025. Therefore, when one comes to Canada, one has to come to with an open mind, cultural, linguistic and humanitarian tolerance and willingness to contribute. At the same time, please do not come to Canada to make a living. Come here, if you can contribute to the Canadian way of life.