‘All courses do not make students eligible for PR’

Says speeding up process to extradite criminals operating from Canadian soil

Sanjay Kumar Verma, Indian High Commissioner to Canada



It is important for India and Canada to keep talking, says Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma in a video-interview with Jupinderjit Singh.

Excerpts:

There are reports that several private universities in Canada are fleecing Indian students. Can you please elaborate on it?

I must tell you that nearly 99 per cent Canadian institutions offer very high academic excellence and they are not dubious. In the past couple of years, we noticed that some of the colleges were operating beyond their mandate. Therefore, many of them were asked to shutdown. As a result, those Indian students, who had enrolled in these institutes, had to leave Canada. Many students were placed in other colleges and universities. However, some did suffer, due to the bankruptcy declared by the institutes. Moreover, students take decision on factually incorrect information provided by recruiting agents in India. Many visas had to be rejected. Those who came here, witnessed the ground reality.

Can we have a checklist for students to avoid being duped?

Falsified information is being spread by unscrupulous agents and recruiters in India. We have 2,30,000 students studying in Canada in reputed institutes. Only 10-12 colleges have given such a bad name to the entire process. Students must check institutes before applying in Canada. We do not have a checklist because we are a foreign representation in Canada. The checklist is something which is internal to Canada, and the Immigration, Refugees Citizenship Canada has highlighted this on their website. Students who come to Canada have to realise that not all the courses make them eligible for permanent residency.

There are reports that gangsters, pro-Khalistani elements and smugglers find a safe haven in Canada.

The Indian and Canadian governments keep on having discussions on issues which are of mutual concern. Investigating agencies of both the nations are also in touch. I will not get into the details.

It took 18 years for extradition in Jassi case. Is there a way to speed up things?

Both countries follow different sets of legal systems. Therefore, the first step is to understand the threshold of investigation. Once it’s done, only then the court of law will be able to take cognisance of it. If it fails the threshold, then unfortunately, there would be issues, which will delay the whole process.Thus, it is very important that the two sides talk to each other as often as possible and reduce the time-frame further.

What are the areas where Indians can contribute more in Canada?

Unless someone coming to Canada can add value to the existing ecosystem, that person will feel suffocated or the Canadians will not find him suitable for residency. Due to the shortage of qualified workers and labourers, the Canadian government has already announced immigration plan for next three years or what they call the residency route. In 2023, as many as 4,65,000 new residents will be admitted in Canada from all over the world and another half a million in 2025. Therefore, when one comes to Canada, one has to come to with an open mind, cultural, linguistic and humanitarian tolerance and willingness to contribute. At the same time, please do not come to Canada to make a living. Come here, if you can contribute to the Canadian way of life.

Sikh mum in Canada couldn’t find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate her their turbans
Diaspora

Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans

Six-year-old boy shoots teacher in Virginia school
World

6-year-old boy shoots teacher in Virginia school

Acted with Mann once, he now sells candies on cart
Punjab

Acted with Bhagwant Mann once, veteran Punjabi film actor Kulwant Rai Bajaj now sells candies on cart

Watch: Bengaluru traffic cop advices people on illegal parking with funny video
Trending

Watch: Bengaluru traffic cop advices people on illegal parking with funny video

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius
Punjab

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Cold wave shock: 25 die due to heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
Nation

Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

