Home / Punjab / All fatal accidents don’t need criminal trial: HC

All fatal accidents don’t need criminal trial: HC

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:54 AM Jan 04, 2026 IST
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that criminal law must not be applied mechanically in accidental death cases where conviction was unlikely and the dispute had been genuinely resolved.

A chance accident should not turn into a lifelong criminal case, when clear negligence is not involved and families have chosen peace over prosecution, the court made it clear.

The judgment was given by Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj. The case has its genesis in a road accident reported on November 3, 2024, when the complainant and his family were travelling on a motorcycle from Banga to Phillaur. At about 10 am, a woman walking ahead and herding buffaloes allegedly struck one of the animals with a stick to make it move, following which the buffalo suddenly turned and its head hit the motorcycle.

The impact caused the motorcycle to lose balance and collide with a car. The collision left the complainant’s family with serious injuries, and his son later succumbed to his injuries. The FIR specifically recorded that the car driver was not at fault, and criminal liability was attributed to the woman herding the cattle.

As the complainant and the accused belonged to neighbouring villages, a panchayat was convened. With the intervention of village elders and respectables, the parties resolved the dispute and agreed to withdraw all allegations against each other. A written compromise was executed on December 23, 2024, following which the accused approached the High Court, seeking the quashing of the FIR and all consequential proceedings.

Taking judicial notice of ground realities, Justice Bhardwaj observed: “Animal behaviour is unpredictable… Possibility of the buffalo turning its head towards the motorcycle may itself be possible also due to the vehicle being too close.” The Bench held that such contributory circumstances could not be wholly disregarded while fixing criminal responsibility.

Quashing the FIR registered for causing death by negligence under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Justice Bhardwaj made it clear that every accident resulting in death did not automatically warrant a criminal trial, especially when the incident was a chance occurrence involving multiple contributing factors.

“No useful purpose would be served by the continuation of the proceedings,” the court observed, adding that further prosecution would only lead to a “futile waste of judicial time”.

