All for votes: Cash makes way for coolers, cycles

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, May 30

Even as the Election Commission is keeping a tight vigil on the distribution of liquor, cash and valuables to lure voters ahead of the June 1 poll in Punjab, political parties and candidates are looking for options. As against liquor and cash, poll observers are now on the prowl to check any distribution of coolers, fridges, other electronic and household items, including furniture, to woo the electorate.

Information gathered by The Tribune revealed that instead of taking risk of distributing cash, liquor or other items among voters in the slum and other areas, the parties and their workers were “selectively distributing items” based on the number of votes per household.

“We will have a one-on-one chat with voters a day before polling. The more votes, the better kickback”, said a political worker from Nabha, who has attended almost all big rallies in Patiala for various outfits.

Another worker from Waricha Patti, Samana, said voters approached him for the offer parties had for them. “DTH connections and cycles are the most sought-after gift”, he said.

Sources say that once the campaigning comes to an end, the village and ward-level workers are pressed into service and they know exactly where to tap. “During last poll, the rate was roughly pegged at Rs 1,500 per vote which may go to Rs 2,500 too given the tight competition this time. The only difference is that instead of cash, we will give items which these voters can bring home,” said a Patiala political worker, who has been made in-charge to deal in three wards.

District Election Officer Showkat Ahmad Parray told The Tribune that distributing electronics and household items is the new way out. “We have held a meeting with central observers and our teams along with the GST and income tax officials will monitor sales and stocks of all such traders who show a sudden spurt,” Parray stated, adding that separate teams had been formed to check any illegal activity these days.

Patiala Range DIG HS Bhullar said they had set up 14 nakas each in Patiala and Sangrur to keep a vigil on liquor or other items that can lure voters. We will take strict action if anyone is found indulging in distributing any kind of bribe to voters and special flying squads have been formed in this regard,” he said.

