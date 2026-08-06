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Home / Punjab / All ‘gaushalas’ to get free power in Punjab

All ‘gaushalas’ to get free power in Punjab

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:35 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday approved the waiver of electricity bills for all “gaushalas” across the state. The decision will extend free power to 152 additional “gaushalas”, raising the total number of beneficiaries to 518.

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Chairing a meeting, Mann said “gaushalas” played a vital role in addressing the issue of stray cattle. “At present, 366 gaushalas are receiving free electricity and now 152 more will be brought under this facility. All these gaushalas will receive free power from the Punjab Government, and not even a single penny will be charged for the electricity supplied to them,” he said.

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