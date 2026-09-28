The Vigilance Bureau arrested Kot Isa Khan Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Sunita Bawa and her gunman, Home Guard jawan Guravtar Singh, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. What has particularly drawn widespread attention, however, is the brazen attitude and viral video statements made by the female officer following her arrest.

According to details, the Kot Isa Khan police had recently arrested a resident of Khosa Randhir with narcotics. Based on that case, SHO Inspector Sunita Bawa allegedly threatened Rajwinder Singh of Nurpur Hakimian village with implicating him in a drug smuggling case and began extorting money. Sources revealed that the SHO had already taken Rs 50,000 and was demanding another Rs 50,000.

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Acting on Rajwinder Singh’s complaint, the Vigilance Bureau constituted a team led by Ferozepur Range Inspector Gagandeep Kaur. Laying a trap, the Vigilance team caught the SHO and her gunman red-handed on Saturday late night at around 9:00 PM on Zira Road while accepting the bribe of Rs 50,000 in the presence of official witnesses. Reports indicate that Sunita Bawa was already under the scanner of the Vigilance Bureau.

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Viral video at the time of arrest

Following her arrest on corruption charges, a video of the female inspector surfaced and has since gone viral across social media. When reporters approached her with questions, she responded fearlessly, saying, "All is well, all is well."

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When asked about the bribery allegations, she remarked with a smile, "Look, a new jail module has started, let's see what happens." Further, when journalists questioned how she could maintain a smile in such a situation, the inspector boldly stated, "Absolutely, one must remain bold. Ups and downs keep happening, no issue. Hope for the best."

The viral video has sparked intense debate on social media, with netizens expressing mixed reactions—some questioning the officer's nonchalant attitude while others criticizing the state of the system.

The Vigilance Bureau has taken both accused individuals into custody and initiated further legal proceedings.