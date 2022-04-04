All-round growth of segment his priority

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 3

After inflicting a crushing defeat on two-time MLA and PCC working president Kuljit Singh Nagra from the Fatehgarh Sahib constituency, newly-elected AAP legislator Lakhbir Singh Rai has set his focus on eradicating corruption in the administration, bringing about transparency in all government departments and implementing all schemes and projects without bias.

He wants to provide basic civic amenities to the people of the town and ensure quality of the development works in urban and rural areas.

An advocate-cum-businessman, Rai, 52, joined AAP in 2016 and lost to Nagra in the 2017 Assembly elections. However, he continued to work for the AAP at the grassroot level, visiting every nook and corner of the constituency.

His top priority is bringing about perceptible improvement in health and education. He said healthcare was in a precarious condition and drastic steps were required to put it back on the rails. He intends to meet the Health Minister to bring to his notice the shortcomings which need immediate attention.

As for schools, he wants to provide as many facilities as possible to the schools and wants to install solar systems to save power as well as reduce the financial burden of paying huge power bills every month.

His constituency being connected with the great martyrs, he says he would do his best to bring development projects and industry to the area which will generate employment among the youths, so that they might not have to go abroad.