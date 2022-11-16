All rural blocks without gynaecologist in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, November 15

To the surprise of many, health centres in all eight rural blocks of the district — Shutrana, Badhshapur, Dudhan Sadhan, Patran, Bhadson, Kauli, Kallon Majra and Harpalpur — are functioning without a gynaecologist, a doctor who specialises in female reproductive health. In the absence of a specialist doctor, maternal healthcare has been severely impacted.

According to sources, the number of institutional deliveries has declined in these blocks. Pregnant women have to visit private clinics for their treatment and often they are referred to the district hospital, which is 30 to 60 km away from these blocks. In some cases, an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) has to conduct deliveries in these centres – risking the lives of women and the newborns.

As per government norms, a block should have at least one general physician, gynaecologist, paediatrician and general surgeon.

In the past few months, a number of doctors have reportedly managed to get deputed or transferred out of these blocks. No subsequent replacement for them is the reason for this sad state of affairs.

Patiala Civil Surgeon Dr Varinder Garg, said, “I have already apprised the higher officials, including the health minister, about the situation.”