All set for first 'Kisan Milni' at Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

The government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, will organise the first ever ‘Pehli Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ on February 12 at Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today said the main purpose was to promote the cultivation of water-saving crops by reducing the area under wheat and paddy and to promote other agricultural-allied occupations.

Dhaliwal said there would be a direct dialogue between the government and farmers to make the new agricultural policy of the state. The Minister said 5,000 farmers/entrepreneurs had been invited for the meeting.