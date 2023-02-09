All set for first 'Kisan Milni' at Ludhiana

Chandigarh, February 8
The government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, will organise the first ever ‘Pehli Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ on February 12 at Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana.
Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today said the main purpose was to promote the cultivation of water-saving crops by reducing the area under wheat and paddy and to promote other agricultural-allied occupations.
Dhaliwal said there would be a direct dialogue between the government and farmers to make the new agricultural policy of the state. The Minister said 5,000 farmers/entrepreneurs had been invited for the meeting.
