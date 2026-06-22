All 4 units of Bathinda thermal power plant shut

Amid the ongoing sweltering heat and the paddy transplantation season, all four units of the 920-MW Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant (GHTP) at Lehra Mohabbat village in Bathinda district have been shut, raising concerns over power generation in the state.

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While three units of the plant were already non-operational, the fourth one was also shut on Sunday due to the massive accumulation of fly ash.

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Notably, around 1,800 contractual workers at the thermal plant are currently on strike. Following the shutdown of all units, the plant management has sought additional manpower to clear the fly ash and restore operations.

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Sources said the plant had nearly 500 regular employees and half of them were engaged in clerical work.

A senior GHTP official said one unit was shut on June 17, followed by two more units on June 19 while the fourth unit was shut on Sunday.

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Talking to The Tribune, GHTP Chief Engineer Tej Bansal said, “We are hopeful that one unit with a generation capacity of 210 MW will be made operational by evening. The issue has arisen because of the strike by contractual workers. They are demanding direct engagement with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) instead of being hired through contractors. Their agitation began on June 9, while all contractual workers went on strike from June 16.”

He added, “The fourth unit of 250 MW capacity was shut on Sunday because it was not possible to clear the fly ash without shutting it down. Teams are working to restore operations and we expect another unit to become functional by the evening.”