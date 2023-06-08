Allegations levelled against me on Arvind Kejriwal’s directions, says LoP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday accused the government of distorting his speech and added that allegations levelled against him by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema were false.

Bajwa said the minister was directed to level absurd allegations against him by AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Kejriwal has been pursuing Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for seeking support on the ordinance by the BJP. I along with my party colleagues strongly opposed it. Getting agitated on the same, the AAP levelled such cheap allegations with the sole motive to defame me.”

Addressing a press conference, the opposition leader said he had never uttered a single word against the Dalit, SC, BC, or OBC community. “Rather, I acknowledge that they have been supporting the Congress unconditionally for a long time,” Bajwa added.

He questioned Kejriwal on fulfilling his pre-poll promise to give a Dalit Deputy CM to Punjab.

“Has Cheema ever put his own government in the dock for not having a single Dalit advocate in Punjab Advocate General’s office? Even after being 15 months into the government, AAP has failed to appoint the state’s SC Commission chairperson. On the contrary, members of the SC commissione have been halved,” the LoP added.

Bajwa said the National Commission for the Scheduled Castes had issued three notices to the AAP government over allegations of sexual misconduct against Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, but the government had yet to take action against the minister.