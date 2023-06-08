 Allegations levelled against me on Arvind Kejriwal’s directions, says LoP : The Tribune India

Allegations levelled against me on Arvind Kejriwal’s directions, says LoP

‘Never uttered a single word against Dalit’

Allegations levelled against me on Arvind Kejriwal’s directions, says LoP

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday accused the government of distorting his speech and added that allegations levelled against him by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema were false.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday accused the government of distorting his speech and added that allegations levelled against him by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema were false.

Bajwa said the minister was directed to level absurd allegations against him by AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Kejriwal has been pursuing Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for seeking support on the ordinance by the BJP. I along with my party colleagues strongly opposed it. Getting agitated on the same, the AAP levelled such cheap allegations with the sole motive to defame me.”

Addressing a press conference, the opposition leader said he had never uttered a single word against the Dalit, SC, BC, or OBC community. “Rather, I acknowledge that they have been supporting the Congress unconditionally for a long time,” Bajwa added.

He questioned Kejriwal on fulfilling his pre-poll promise to give a Dalit Deputy CM to Punjab.

“Has Cheema ever put his own government in the dock for not having a single Dalit advocate in Punjab Advocate General’s office? Even after being 15 months into the government, AAP has failed to appoint the state’s SC Commission chairperson. On the contrary, members of the SC commissione have been halved,” the LoP added.

Bajwa said the National Commission for the Scheduled Castes had issued three notices to the AAP government over allegations of sexual misconduct against Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, but the government had yet to take action against the minister.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Acclaimed Gujarat cardiologist, who successfully performed 16,000 heart surgeries, dies of cardiac attack at 41

2
Nation

Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead on Lucknow court premises

3
Nation

College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks

4
Delhi

Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting sports minister Anurag Thakur; WFI elections to be held by June 30

5
Himachal

Himachal roadways woman bus driver Seema Thakur breaks barriers!

6
Punjab

Bomb shell found in fields in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

7
Punjab

Sunny Deol's absence from Gurdaspur constituency may hit BJP hard in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

8
Nation

Major train accident averted in Jharkhand

9
Nation

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia meet sports minister Anurag Thakur

10
Nation

Legendary DD anchor, compere Gitanjali Aiyar passes away at 76

Don't Miss

View All
Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Top News

Wrestlers suspend stir till June 15 as govt sets deadline for chargesheet, WFI poll

Wrestlers suspend stir till June 15 as govt sets deadline for chargesheet, WFI poll

Bajrang, Sakshi meet Sports Minister | Get assurance on all ...

Germany, India sign deal for 6 submarines

Germany, India sign deal for 6 submarines

Global leader TKMS to offer tech, Mazagon Dock to manufactur...

Ahead of PM’s visit, India & US hold meet to firm up deliverables in strategic areas

Ahead of PM's visit, India & US hold meet to firm up deliverables in strategic areas

Month on, no trace of youth ‘kidnapped’ by travel agents

Month on, no trace of youth ‘kidnapped’ by travel agents

7 of 9 accused on run; Losing hope, say kin

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada


Cities

View All

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada

200 trees ‘felled’ for city’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe

200 trees ‘felled’ for city’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe

15,000 face cancellation of allotment over unpaid rent

Centre clears AAP minister’s visit to UK

Centre clears AAP minister’s visit to UK

After kidnapping bid, Jawaharlal Nehru University puts curbs on vehicles