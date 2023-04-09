 Alleging sand, liquor mafia still calling shots, Navjot Singh Sidhu challenges Punjab CM to debate : The Tribune India

Alleging sand, liquor mafia still calling shots, Navjot Singh Sidhu challenges Punjab CM to debate

Alleging sand, liquor mafia still calling shots, Navjot Singh Sidhu challenges Punjab CM to debate

Navjot Singh Sidhu (centre) with Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary (left) in Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar/Amritsar, April 8

A week after he was released from a jail, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu has asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to hold a debate with him on various promises he had made to the people of Punjab a year ago. He alleged that the state government had failed to rein in the mafia — be it in sand, liquor or cable businesses.

Sidhu was here at the residence of Congress candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll Karamjit Chaudhary, whose husband and Jalandhar Congress MP had passed away in January this year. Mourning the loss, he assured the family of all support for the May 10 byelection.

Repeatedly calling the Punjab CM as his younger brother, Sidhu said, “You only made hollow, false promises to the people to come to power. You showed them the dream of a clean, corruption-free government. You promised them an excise corporation would be formed. Where is this corporation now? The big contractors in AAP have got the liquor licences even in Punjab, with one of them already behind the bars.”

Questioning the CM, he said, “You have given free power to the people of Punjab. But have you told them how much debt you have taken for this. The PSPCL will never be able to recover from these losses.” He slammed the CM for not being able to break the monopoly in the cable business in the state. “You put blame of giving shelter to mafia on ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh. How is it that the mafia continues to rule under your patronage too?” he alleged, while daring the CM to debate with him on the issues directly.

On his visit to Amritsar, Sidhu warmly shook hands with the people while accepting ‘siropas’, swords and Congress flags from supporters and party leaders at the Golden gate, the entrance to the city on GT Road.

Only close Congress workers and leaders had information of his arrival about which he had tweeted a day before.

Earlier, Sidhu had received an overwhelming welcome in the city when he had arrived after being appointed president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) in July 2021.

During his association with the BJP, massive welcome parades used to be held here clogging main roads. Those scenes were not visible this time.

Senior Congress leaders like MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, former Deputy CM OP Soni, Inderbir Singh Bolaria, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Harpartap Singh Ajnala and former MLA Jugal Kishore Sharma were conspicuous by their absence.

Along with close supporters of Sidhu were present former MLA Sunil Dutti, former chairman of the Amritsar Improvement Trust Damandeep Singh Uppal and former PPCC general secretary Joginder Pal Dhingra.

Sidhu in his inimitable style did not mince words and slammed the AAP-led state government. He said the incumbent Punjab Government was the ring leader of mafia. He said the government was being run by a business house for commercial interests while it did nothing for the people.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

To save power, Punjab government announces new office timings for summer

2
Diaspora

Missing Texas boy feared dead, police in US seek extradition of parents from India

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu alleges mafia raj still prevalent in sand, liquor and cable businesses in Punjab

4
Haryana

Indian Women’s Hockey Team captain Savita Punia gets married to Canada-based software engineer at private ceremony in Chandigarh

5
Amritsar

12-yr-old Amritsar boy hospitalised after his health worsens in classroom

6
Trending

‘Chill guys, it's just PDA’: People shaming couple for hugging, kissing inside Delhi Metro face netizens ire

7
Nation

President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in Sukhoi-30 fighter jet in Assam’s Tezpur

8
Nation

Hindenburg-Adani row: Supreme Court panel will be more useful, effective than JPC, says Sharad Pawar

9
Nation

BJP's southern push: C R Kesavan, great-grandson of freedom fighter C Rajagopalachari, joins saffron party

10
Nation

Rs 3,250 crore loan fraud: CBI files chargesheet against ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband, Videocon founder Dhoot

Don't Miss

View All
67% jump in airport footfall last fiscal
Chandigarh

67% jump in Mohali airport footfall last fiscal

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft
Nation

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

Colonial-era file sheds light on Indian jewels in UK’s royal treasury
Nation

Many Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury traced back to Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’
Nation

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

Top News

Court gave jolt to Opposition: Modi on SC junking petition over CBI, ED ‘misuse’

Court gave jolt to Opposition: Modi on SC junking petition over CBI, ED 'misuse'

To ‘save’ power, Punjab changes office timings

To 'save' power, Punjab changes office timings

7.30 am-2 pm work hours from May 2

Kochhars chargesheeted for ~3,250 cr loan fraud

Kochhars chargesheeted for Rs 3,250 cr loan fraud

Ukraine minister on 4-day India visit, first after conflict

Ukraine minister on 4-day India visit, first after conflict

Mother tongue, not English, to be 1st language: NCF draft

Mother tongue, not English, to be 1st language: NCF draft


Cities

View All

Day after being hospitalised, boy dies during treatment in Amritsar

Day after being hospitalised, boy dies during treatment in Amritsar

Christians protest disruption by ‘Nihangs’ during Friday procession

Now, driving on BRTS corridor to invite FIR, says Amritsar DCP PS Bhandal

Lung billboard set up in Amritsar to highlight harmful effects of air pollution

PSEB Class v Results: Girls secure top three positions in Amritsar district

Adamant, traders say officials must meet them at dharna site

Adamant, traders say officials must meet them at dharna site

Chandigarh MC chargesheets 6 officials over ~8L stamp duty deficit

Chandigarh MC chargesheets 6 officials over Rs 8L stamp duty deficit

Patients’ patience tested at city’s lone CGHS wellness centre in Sector 45

Chandigarh mulls setting up centre to monitor power grid operations

Leopard hit by car at Dera Bassi, dies

Two boys among 5 arrested for carrying knives

Kejriwal flays BJP over ‘plan to raze school’

Kejriwal flays BJP over ‘plan to raze school’

1,700 convicts, undertrials return to Delhi jails after apex court’s order

Four held on charge of robbing bus passengers

Out on parole, man kills girlfriend

Man held for sexual assault on minor

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: SAD to field candidate with BSP support, says Sukhbir Badal

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: SAD to field candidate with BSP support, says Sukhbir Badal

Day after woman’s body found in box in Hoshiarpur, 2 held on gangrape, murder charges

Wheat on 2.7L hectares in Jalandhar, Ludhiana hit

Students thrash teacher for not allowing phone in class in Phagwara

Jalandhar bypoll: To influence voters, Pentecostal churches go the dera way

Khanna factory dacoity cracked, seven nabbed

Khanna factory dacoity cracked, seven nabbed

STF arrests three with 2.88 kg of heroin worth Rs 14.5 crore

Infant feared drowned in nullah

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Biker killed in road accident

Mohindra College fails to comply with ICAR norms, loses course

Health walk organised