‘Alliance, if any, should be from position of strength’

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 5

The newly appointed Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday said his aim would be to expand the party in all 13 Lok Sabha and 117 Assembly seats, while noting that realignment with the Shiromani Akali Dal, “if any”, should be from a position of strength.

Our focus will be to build BJP as the sole option available to people as recognised Opposition has collapsed. People are disgruntled and want someone to raise their voice. We will fill that void

In his first interview since anointment, Jakhar, a former Congress MP, said BJP’s reach in Punjab had traditionally been limited to 23 Assembly seats under the old alliance with the SAD, but the party could now turn challenges into possibilities.

“Our focus will be to build the BJP as the sole option available to people because the recognised Opposition has collapsed. People are disgruntled and want someone to raise their voice. We will fill that void,” said Jakhar, adding once the BJP “wins people’s trust, seats will follow”.

On allying with the SAD, which had quit the NDA in 2020 over farm laws, Jakhar said: “My task is to expand the BJP from three to 13 LS seats and 23 to 117 Assembly seats. Since there is a talk (of realignment) going on among people… my idea is whenever such a decision is taken, it should be done from a position of strength, which will come only if we have a presence on the ground.”

Jakhar said he would seek the feedback of BJP workers and people of Punjab on whether the idea (of realignment) was acceptable to them. “Finally, the high command will see if they want any national-level arrangement to revive the NDA,” Jakhar told The Tribune after a thanksgiving meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda here. The former Gurdaspur MP ruled himself out of the 2024 Lok Sabha contest, saying “party post will take all his time”.

He, however, described former CM Amarinder Singh as an “exception”. “Though 75 years is the cut-off age in the BJP for electoral contestants, Capt Amarinder is an exception. His daughter is working in Patiala but discussions on LS candidates have not begun yet,” said Jakhar, terming party’s expansion plans to 117 seats as a “greenfield project which he, as a farmer, can execute well, knowing what to sow when.” Jakhar admitted he would face anxieties from BJP cadre for being an outsider, recalling the resistance Navjot Singh Sidhu faced upon becoming state Congress chief. “Naturally some would ask who Sunil is. BJP’s decision imposes an even bigger responsibility on me to take everyone along. Anxieties are natural, but I will sit with cadre and assuage all apprehensions,” said Jakhar on a day when Abohar BJP leader Arun Narang quit in protest of a non-cadre leader being named the state chief. He said “misgivings after farmers’ agitation and historical narratives against the party were the main challenges that he would confront with facts about what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had done for Punjab”.