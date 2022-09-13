Allotment of prime Ropar land cancelled

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 12

The government has cancelled allotment of prime eight acres of land, which was auctioned to private developers for peanuts in Ropar.

On September 11, The Tribune had highlighted how smelling a scam, Krishan Kumar, Principal Secretary, Water Resources Department, had asked the Vigilance Bureau to probe the matter.

The land situated in the heart of Ropar town belonged to the Department of Water Resources and was given for just Rs 1 crore last year to private developers, including an Akali leader, at throwaway prices. The current market value of the land was around Rs 50 crore.

Krishan Kumar had called it a total collusion between the persons showing their interest to purchase the land and the government officials who dealt with selling of the land after drastically reducing the reserve price.

The sources said the process for cancellation started simultaneously last month when Krishan Kumar had referred the matter to the Vigilance.

In 1998, then government had decided to sell five chunks of surplus land — 8,712 sq yd, 9,362 sq yd, 812 sq yd, 3,558 sq yd and 4.26 acres — in Ropar belonging to the Department of Water Resources. However, the order to hand over the land was given by the government last year.

Meanwhile, Krishan Kumar could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.