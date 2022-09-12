Allow trade with Pakistan via Attari, plead Amritsar-based veggie & fruit merchants

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, September 11

Due to unprecedented floods in Pakistan, there has been a massive damage to the crops leading to disruption in supply chain and surge in the prices of fruits and vegetables across the neighbouring country.

Amritsar-based Fruit and Vegetable Merchants’ Union has urged the Governments of India and Pakistan to come to the negotiation table to open export of essential items through the Attari-Wagah border, which is the only viable and economical gateway to export perishable goods.

Cross-border biz beneficial to all From Iran or Af, not only the perishable items will be costlier than India, but their quality will also deteriorate after 8-10 days of travel. We are just 30 km away from Lahore and can export these the same day. If the cross-border trade opens, it will be beneficial to all. — Jatinder Khurana, Gen Secry, Fruit & Vegetable Merchants’ Union

Pakistan citizens are also in its favour. A journalist from Lahore Harmeet Singh said the vegetables and fruits were being sold at 10 times their normal price. The reason is that the floods have badly impacted the supply of vegetables from Sindh, Baluchistan and south Punjab.

“We hope that at least on humanitarian grounds, India and Pakistan governments should shun their political differences and allow trading of essential goods through Attari-Wagah,” he said.

Yet, it requires a political will from both the sides to make this happen. As a fallout of the Pulwama attack in 2019, the bilateral trade between India and Pakistan has been suspended as India has imposed 200 per cent import duty. Pakistan, too, has snapped the trading ties following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

Pakistan has been importing tomatos and onions from Afghanistan via the Torkham border. The import of vegetables from Iran through the Taftan border (Balochistan) is also not viable as Tehran has increased taxes on its imports and exports.

Harmeet said in Lahore market, tomatoes and onions were selling (in Pakistan currency) for nothing less than Rs 400-450 per kg and Rs 350-400 per kg, respectively. Lemons are priced between Rs 450-500 per kg, cucumber Rs 140-170 per kg, lady finger 150 per kg, fresh beans Rs 200 per kg and potatoes Rs 120-130 per kg. Similarly, mangoes are now being sold at Rs 200 per kg, bananas at Rs 130 per kg and apples at Rs 200 per kg.

He said the prices in Rawalpindi were little less due to its proximity with the main vegetable mandi. “Here, we can have onions at Rs 300 per kg, potatoes at Rs 110 per kg and tomatoes at Rs 280-300 per kg. The coriander, which is normally offered free with vegetables, is sold for Rs 60-80 per packet,” he said.

