Alternative land sought for PGIHRE

Amritsar, June 29
The proposal to set up the Postgraduate Institute of Horticulture Research and Education (PGIHRE) here faces another setback as the Horticulture Minister has sought to explore alternative land options.
Instead of acquiring private land, the minister has suggested searching for suitable land owned by government departments or panchayats to set up this national-level institute.
The directive comes two months after the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department of the Punjab Government issued a notification under Section 19 of the “Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013.”
The notification was aimed to acquire land for the PGIHRE Amritsar and was released on March 20, 2023.
The farmers and residents of Amritsar, anticipating the public notice for land acquisition, are now concerned about further delay in the implementation of the project. The establishment of the PGIHRE has been hanging fire for the past eight years and this recent government decision has added to their frustration.
The proposed PGIHRE is a Centre’s initiative sanctioned in 2015.
