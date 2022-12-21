Always open to new ideas, Punjab CM tells businessmen in Hyderabad

Tribune News Service

Hyderabad, December 20

Inviting the business tycoons to invest in the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday exhorted them to “grow with the best” as Punjab is the land of endless opportunities and the most conducive state for investment and expansion.

Showcasing Punjab as the most preferred investment destination in the country, he asked the companies to invest in the state. He said the state government was firmly committed to extend support and cooperation to the industrial groups for setting up their operations in Punjab.

Describing Punjab as the most preferred destination for doing business, Mann said companies would benefit by investing in

the state.

He urged the industrialists to make optimum use of this congenial atmosphere backed by excellent infrastructure, power, skilled human resources and best industrial and work culture to spread their business.

He said the pragmatic policies of the state government coupled with industrial peace and infrastructure provided a conducive atmosphere for industrial development.

Mann told the industrialists that Punjab was a top achiever in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking by the Government of India. Likewise, he said ‘Invest Punjab’ had also been rated as top performing investment promotion agency with 100 per cent score. Showcasing other achievements of the state, Mann said Punjab was also an achiever in ease of ‘Logistics Index’ by the Government of India with more than 90 per cent score adding that it was also first in term of safety and security of cargo movement

in India.

Extending a red carpet welcome to the industrialists, the CM said the state government was always open to new ideas and innovations to boost the industrial growth.

He envisioned that the visit would give a major boost to the process of industrialisation in the state thereby opening new vistas of employment for youth.“The day is not far when Punjab will emerge as the industrial hub of the country,” he said.

The CM extended an invite to industrialists to attend the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit on February 23-24, 2023.

Excellent infrastructure

