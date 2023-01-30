Aman Arora inspects vending zone building material in Sunam

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, January 29

Information and Public Relations, Housing and Urban Development, New and Renewable Energy Sources and Printing and Stationery Minister Aman Arora today inspected the construction material of the modern vending zone again, which is being developed at the site of the old vegetable market in Sunam.

Expressing satisfaction over the material being used in the ongoing works, he instructed a contractor and officials that the use of poor quality material would not be tolerated in any project.

“Government funds should be used honestly and transparently,” said the minister.

Last week, Arora had conducted a surprise inspection of the modern vending zone construction site and found that the contractor was using the poor quality construction material. After the directions of the minister, the material was replaced the very next day.

“I have directed the officials and contractor to complete the construction work before March 31 so that the area residents could start using it,” he said.

#aman arora #Sangrur