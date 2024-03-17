Aman Skoda remanded in five-day police custody

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, March 16

Fugitive Amandeep Kamboj alias Aman Skoda, who was arrested by the Fazilka police from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Friday, was today sent to five-day police remand, officers said.

Skoda, who carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh, was arrested in connection with a criminal case registered in Sadar police station. Out of the 38 cases across six districts, Skoda was declared a proclaimed offender in 11 cases and an absconder in 26 cases.

The highest numbers of 20 cases were registered in Fazilka, followed by 11 in Ferozepur, three in Moga, two in Patiala and one each in Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib. A senior police officer said Skoda had dodged the police for the past 4-5 years.

Fazilka CPI secretary Hans Raj Golden, a victim of Skoda, said the police were tight-lipped over the issue.

Skoda was also accused of facilitating transfers, promotions and recruitments in Punjab police in exchange of huge money due to his alleged nexus with senior officers.

He came to limelight after a purported video of him talking to a senior police officer regarding getting officers posted at choice of their places after receiving money went viral.

