Amandeep Hospital, Ujala Cygnus collaborate to enhance cancer treatment with advanced techniques

Amandeep Hospital, in partnership with Ujala Cygnus, continues to push the boundaries of cancer care, utilising cutting-edge techniques to treat patients with precision and effectiveness.

The hospital’s team of expert surgeons has successfully performed complex surgeries using minimally invasive techniques like VATS (Video-Assisted Thoracic Surgery) and laparoscopy.

A 50-year-old patient from Dhariwal with a severe condition affecting his oesophagus was unable to eat solid food for the past 2-3 months, relying on liquid or semi-solid diets. The surgical team at Amandeep Hospital performed a complex procedure to create a new food pipe, restoring the patient’s ability to eat normal food.

“We are thrilled to have successfully performed these complex surgeries using advanced techniques like VATS and laparoscopy. At Amandeep Hospital, we’re committed to delivering cutting-edge cancer care that helps patients return to a normal life as quickly as possible,” said Dr Sheshank Mahajan, consultant surgical oncologist, in a press release.