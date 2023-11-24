Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in ED custody for four days

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 23

A team of the Enforcement Directorate from Jalandhar has got the custody of Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Amargarh Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra for four days.

He was brought to Jalandhar after getting discharged from the PGI, Chandigarh, this evening. He had been arrested by the ED team in connection with a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on November 6 from Malerkotla while he was holding a meeting of AAP workers. The same evening he had complained of uneasiness after which he was taken to the Jalandhar Civil Hospital.

From there, he was referred to the PGI after which the Special Court of Mohali had sent him to judicial custody. On Friday last, when he had got admitted in Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, the court had got him shifted to the PGI again the next day. The court had also then ordered that the ED would take him to four-day custody upon discharge from the PGI.

Gajjanmajra was already facing a CBI inquiry in a Rs 40.92 crore bank fraud dating back to 2014. As one of the directors of Tara Corporation Ltd, he had taken loan from Bank of India’s Ludhiana branch but instead used the money for other purposes including purchase of some properties. The ED had raided his premises in September last year. He had been summoned four times by the ED in connection with the case but he had been skipping the summons ever since.

