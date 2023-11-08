Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 7

Following his arrest yesterday by the Enforcement Directorate in a suspected case of violation of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, AAP MLA from Amargarh Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra was taken into judicial custody today.

Since the MLA had last evening complained of uneasiness, ED officials here had got his ECG and medical check-up done at the local Civil Hospital from where he was referred to the Government Medical College in Amritsar. But the ED officials took him to the PGI, Chandigarh, in the wee hours of today.

While he is still under treatment at the PGI, the Jalandhar ED team had put in a request letter in the Mohali special court for sending him to judicial custody.

The ED officials had arrested him from Malerkotla while he was attending a party meeting.

