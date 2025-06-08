DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Punjab / Amargarh segment set to become top beneficiary of canal water by year-end

Amargarh segment set to become top beneficiary of canal water by year-end

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Mandi Ahmedgarh,, Updated At : 10:43 AM Jun 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

If claims made by officials of the Irrigation Department are to be believed, then the Amargarh Assembly segment would be the first to become the largest beneficiary of canal water by the end of this financial year.

Advertisement

56,000 acres, belonging to farmers of 127 villages in the Assembly segment, will be irrigated by canal water on the completion of a project, being built at a cost of Rs 111.34 crore.

Senior functionaries of the Irrigation Department, led by Executive Engineer Buta Singh, said the supply of canal water had already been started to about 28,000 acres, while the reaming area would start receiving it after the completion of the project.

Advertisement

MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra extended his gratitude to Chief Minister Punjab Bhagwant Mann and the officials of the Irrigation Department for extending their support in undertaking the project. Gajjan Majra asserted that providing canal water to farmers for irrigation was the top priority of the Punjab Government as it would also help restore the fast-depleting groundwater in the region. He added that the burden on groundwater could only be reduced through judicious use of canal water. “Earlier, the border state was using about 33 per cent of its available canal water but the usage percentage has already gone up and is expected to increase further after the completion of the project,” said the MLA.

Farmers, especially paddy cultivators, in the region have heaved a sigh of relief after the launch of the canal water project as they said they had better water and electricity supply to their fields now.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts