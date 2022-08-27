Amarinder lauds Azad for taking bold decision

Chandigarh, August 26
Former Chief Minister and president of the Punjab Lok Congress Capt Amarinder Singh today said the Congress under the current dispensation was doomed beyond redemption.
“When you cannot retain leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, who spent his entire life with the party, there is something terminally wrong with your functioning and the way you treat your senior and seasoned leaders,” he said in a statement here today.
Lauding Azad for taking the bold step, he said a conscientious and sincere leader cannot compromise on principles and dignity.
