Amarjit Chawla rape case: SAD (Punar Surjit) seeks Governor’s intervention, demands SIT probe

A delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) on Thursday met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and sought the immediate constitution of an independent, high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the rape case registered against former SGPC member and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Amarjit Singh Chawla.

The delegation, led by Parminder Singh Dhindsa, included Gaganjit Singh Barnala, Gurjeet Singh Talwandi, Harbans Singh Kandhola, Hardeep Singh and Gurwinder Singh Doomcheri.

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In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, the party sought an independent probe into FIR dated August 21, registered at the Anandpur Sahib police station, as well as subsequent allegations made by the complainant regarding the alleged involvement of senior SGPC functionaries and office-bearers of the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD.

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“We respectfully seek the Governor’s immediate intervention in a matter of grave public concern involving serious allegations against Amarjit Singh Chawla, then an SGPC member, and events allegedly connected with SGPC premises and senior officials, besides a wider nexus of SAD leaders named by the victim in video releases,” the memorandum stated.

Punar Surjit leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa said the fact that the main accused, Chawla, had allegedly managed to leave the country raised serious concerns about the response of the Punjab Government and investigating agencies.

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“The circumstances surrounding his departure, including the date, route, immigration and travel records, and any assistance or facilitation extended to him, must be independently examined,” he said.

The demand comes against the backdrop of the decision of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of the Sikhs, to excommunicate Amarjit Singh Chawla and suspend additional head granthi Malkit Singh from the Khalsa Panth following the controversy.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of a Bahrain-based woman from Sangrur district, who accused Chawla of raping her at a serai in Anandpur Sahib. The complainant also alleged that Malkit Singh and an SGPC driver had sent her obscene messages.

The SAD (Punar Surjit) delegation demanded that all relevant evidence, including CCTV footage, prison and visitor records, accommodation registers, vehicle logs, call detail records, electronic communications, and financial and travel records, be secured immediately to prevent tampering or destruction.

“In these circumstances, we respectfully request Your Excellency to direct the constitution of an independent, high-level SIT headed by a senior officer of impeccable integrity to investigate the FIR and the circumstances preceding and following it,” the memorandum read.

The party also sought the seizure of relevant mobile phones and electronic devices and demanded that the SIT submit a status report within 15 days.