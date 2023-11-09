Ambedkar Bhawan to get a facelift in Ropar; Rs 34 lakh allocated by govt

Tribune News Service

Ropar, November 8

The Ambedkar Bhawan, that has been lying in a deteriorated condition for more than a decade due to paucity of funds, is set to get a facelift as the state government has allocated Rs 34 lakh for its renovation. The repair work was started in presence of Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha, here today.

The building is supposed to have a well-furnished auditorium, a meeting hall, reading rooms, office for the district welfare officer, tehsil welfare officer and a library-cum-research centre.

The building was built at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore on over two acres of land 25 years ago. The last programme was held on the building premises in 2014 by the District Agriculture Department.

MLA Chadha said the building had been lying in a state of neglect for several years and alleged that no funds were released by the previous governments for the building’s maintenance. From now on, there would be no dearth of funds for maintenance of the bhawan, the Aam Aadmi Party legislator added.

