Ambedkar Bhawan to get facelift, Rs 25L allocated for repairs

Ropar, March 29
The Ambedkar Bhawan, which has been lying in shambles for more than a decade due to paucity of funds, is set to get a facelift as the state government has allocated Rs 25 lakh for its renovation.
The Bhawan was built at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore on two acres 15 years ago. The last programme held here was by the District Agriculture Department in 2014. The complex is now a nesting place for birds as it has not been put to any use. District Welfare Officer Kamaljit Kaur Raju said they sent an estimate of Rs 89.56 lakh required for bhawan’s renovation out of which Rs 25 lakh were allocated. Ropar DC Dr Preeti Yadav said more funds were expected for the bhawan’s renovation.
