An alleged desecration of Dr BR Ambedkar's statue at Noorpur Jattan village of Garhshankar subdivision in Hoshiarpur sparked outrage today after a purported video of the act surfaced online.

The video showed an individual using an electric cutter to damage the hand of the statue.

In the background, a banner with pro-Khalistani slogans could be seen. Meanwhile, a video of Khalistani activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun claimed responsibility for the act.

Initially, village sarpanch Shingara Ram denied the occurrence of any such act. Later in the day, he said he had come to know about the incident in the morning and had gone to see the statue on the outskirts of the village.

He said the person taking care of the programmes organised at the place told him that the "scar" on statue's hand was an old one.