DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Punjab / Ambedkar statue damaged in Garhshankar village

Ambedkar statue damaged in Garhshankar village

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Garhshankar, Updated At : 08:28 AM Jun 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An alleged desecration of Dr BR Ambedkar's statue at Noorpur Jattan village of Garhshankar subdivision in Hoshiarpur sparked outrage today after a purported video of the act surfaced online.

Advertisement

The video showed an individual using an electric cutter to damage the hand of the statue.

In the background, a banner with pro-Khalistani slogans could be seen. Meanwhile, a video of Khalistani activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun claimed responsibility for the act.

Advertisement

Initially, village sarpanch Shingara Ram denied the occurrence of any such act. Later in the day, he said he had come to know about the incident in the morning and had gone to see the statue on the outskirts of the village.

He said the person taking care of the programmes organised at the place told him that the "scar" on statue's hand was an old one.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts