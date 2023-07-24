Ambulance carrying 3.25 quintal poppy husk seized in Fatehgarh Sahib; two arrested

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 23

The police arrested two persons belonging to Rajasthan and seized 3.25 quintal poppy husk which they were carrying in an ambulance (RJ-14PB-9845). The arrested persons have been identified as Sandeep Kumar of Raigarh, Sriganganagar, and Salman Khan of Bikaner. They used to supply poppy husk in Mohali, Ropar and Fatehgarh Sahib by bringing it from Bikaner.

Addressing the media, SSP Ravjot Grewal said the Bassi Pathana police, led by Raminder Singh Kahlon, DSP, and Harminder Singh, had erected a naka near village Jarkhelan Kheri. During checking of vehicles, the police signalled a white ambulance bearing Rajasthan number. The driver instead of stopping the ambulance tried to flee, but the police forced the driver to stop it.

The DSP along with the SHO checked the ambulance and they were surprised to see that it was loaded with bags of poppy husk. The police took both in custody

The DSP said during investigation, they revealed that they used to bring it in ambulance so that no one may doubt it. He said the police got them in four-day remand.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Rajasthan #Salman Khan