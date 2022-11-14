Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

Bathinda, November 13
The state Health Department has suspended an ambulance driver posted at Bathinda for allegedly claiming inflated reimbursement for petrol used for transporting Covid-19 samples to Faridkot.
The matter came to the department’s notice five months ago and an inquiry was marked into it. The driver who was tasked to transport the samples from Bathinda to Faridkot used to park the ambulance near the Bathinda bus stand and allegedly send samples via buses by contacting drivers and conductors.
On November 9, the Director, Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, said a complaint was received from top officials of the department in Bathinda regarding the malpractice. After probing the matter, driver Amrik Singh had been suspended for causing loss to the state exchequer, said the Director.
